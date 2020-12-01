Man, 39, arrested and charged for attempted murder of police officer

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man with attempted murder for striking a police officer with a stolen vehicle.

The incident dates back to last weekend when an officer was patrolling the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road around 11:20 p.m.

The officer heard gunshots nearby and then saw a car speeding by, fleeing the area.

In a press conference on Tuesday, police played dashcam video from the officer’s car.

The officer followed the fleeing vehicle as it travelled at high speeds and ran through red lights. He caught up to the vehicle at Scarlett Road and East Drive when the car hit a curb.

The officer got out of his vehicle and approached the car, signaling for the driver to stop. The driver then struck the officer who was then thrown onto the hood of the car and carried over 50 metres before he fell off.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Terry Baksh has been arrested and is facing seven charges including attempted murder, dangerous driving, flight from police, fail to comply recognizance and drive while disqualified.

Police say it is unclear why Baksh was fleeing but believe it was due to a number of factors including that he was driving a stolen car and he was not supposed to be behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The investigation is still underway and police say the officer is now recovering.