Who is the woman who broke baseball’s glass ceiling?

In today’s Big Story podcast, one thing people around the game who now Kim Ng agree on is that she should have had a top job long ago. But considering baseball’s legacy of promoting ex-players, many doubted the day would ever come. In November, the Florida Marlins made Ng the first female general manager in the history of the game. The questions now are around what she’ll do with the team, why it took so long, and who else will follow in her footsteps…

GUEST: Christina Kahrl, Senior Editor, ESPN MLB

