Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ford to miss daily briefing due to 'non-COVID-related, non-urgent medical appointment'
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Dec 1, 2020 12:24 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 12:36 pm EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives at a press conference at Queen's Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The provincial government unveiled a new tiered system for COVID-19 restrictions that will give municipalities and public health units guidelines for when to implement lockdows and closures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario’s premier will not participate in Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, his office confirms.
“The Premier has an unexpected, but non-COVID-related, non-urgent, medical appointment that will prevent him from participating in today’s facility tour and 1:00 p.m. press conference,” said a spokesperson.
“We will be proceeding as planned with Minister Elliott, Solicitor General Jones and General Hiller.”
Doug Ford was expected to speak in Brampton one day after his office told 680 NEWS the premier spoke with Cole Pinnow, the President of Pfizer Canada, and AstraZeneca’s Canadian CEO Jane Chung.
Ford is expected to speak to Janssen – a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson – on Tuesday, with another meeting with Moderna’s representatives scheduled for next week.
It’s the fourth potential vaccine sent for assessment in Canada and the first that would require one dose to confer immunity instead of two.
If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine meets Health Canada’s standards for safety and effectiveness, the Canadian government says it has a deal to buy 10 million doses and an option on up to 28 million more.