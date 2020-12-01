Ford to miss daily briefing due to 'non-COVID-related, non-urgent medical appointment'

Ontario’s premier will not participate in Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, his office confirms.

“The Premier has an unexpected, but non-COVID-related, non-urgent, medical appointment that will prevent him from participating in today’s facility tour and 1:00 p.m. press conference,” said a spokesperson.

“We will be proceeding as planned with Minister Elliott, Solicitor General Jones and General Hiller.”

Doug Ford was expected to speak in Brampton one day after his office told 680 NEWS the premier spoke with Cole Pinnow, the President of Pfizer Canada, and AstraZeneca’s Canadian CEO Jane Chung.

Ford is expected to speak to Janssen – a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson – on Tuesday, with another meeting with Moderna’s representatives scheduled for next week.

Manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have all filed applications to have their vaccine candidates approved in Canada.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu confirmed earlier this morning that Johnson & Johnson has submitted its COVID-19 vaccine candidate for Health Canada’s approval.

It’s the fourth potential vaccine sent for assessment in Canada and the first that would require one dose to confer immunity instead of two.

If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine meets Health Canada’s standards for safety and effectiveness, the Canadian government says it has a deal to buy 10 million doses and an option on up to 28 million more.