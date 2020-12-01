Daily Bread Food Bank cancels food drive due to COVID-19

One of Canada’s largest and most successful local food drives says urgent community support is needed after the Daily Bread Food Bank was forced to cancel its annual event due to COVID-19.

The food bank says it’s facing challenges like never before as the non-profit tries to collect 400,000 pounds of food through individual donations.

“At a time of year when Daily Bread Food Bank relies heavily on support from the community to meet food and fundraising goals that impact food distribution for the entire year, the difficult decision has been made to cancel Holiday Food Drive events due to COVID-19 lockdown,” said a spokesperson on Tuesday.

The Daily Bread Food Bank had scheduled a drive-thru food drive at its Etobicoke warehouse but were forced to cancel due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and subsequent lockdown measures in place across Toronto and Peel.

The Daily Bread Food Bank said in Oct. alone there were 110,000 client visits to Toronto food banks, adding that “families and individuals living in poverty and experiencing food insecurity will need support more than ever.”

“We have seen a 51 per cent increase [in food demand] and we are not seeing the trend line flatten out at all. So we are very concerned,” CEO Neil Hetherington said at a conference.

The Daily Bread Food Bank is encouraging the community to help out by doing the following:

Make a monetary donation.

This year in particular, financial donations will be important to allow us to purchase food that we will not be able to collect from our holiday public drive due to COVID-19 restrictions. For every dollar donated, we can provide one balanced meal for someone experiencing hunger.

Give the gift of food by purchasing from our online store.

Your symbolic gift you can provide enough food to feed a family of four or help a senior fill their cupboard.

Set-up an online fundraiser.

Bring family and friends together in the spirit of giving and set-up an online fundraiser in support of Daily Bread.

Donate Food.

Food donations can still be dropped off safely at your local grocery store or any fire hall in the city. You can also place an online order from your local grocery retailer and have it delivered directly to Daily Bread at 191 New Toronto Street,

Advocate for systemic change to end the root cause of hunger – poverty.

Connect with your local government officials to let them know that you want to see poverty and food insecurity eliminated in your community.