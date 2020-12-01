Loading articles...

Citi Trends: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 6:58 am EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) _ Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $199.1 million in the period.

Citi Trends shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 65% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRN

