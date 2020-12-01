Loading articles...

Child critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton

Screen grab courtesy of Matt Ingram/@MattIngramNEWS

Hamilton police say a driver is facing charges after a child was struck by a vehicle in the city on Tuesday evening.

The child, who is reportedly 11 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton television station CHCH reports the driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say it happened on Upper Gage Avenue between Stone Church and Rymal roads.

No further details were immediately available, but police said they will be providing an update later tonight.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Yonge express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: While it's not bad in the #GTA, things in Grey County are much snowier. This is at Grey Road 124 and Grey Road 4. @680NEWSwea…
Latest Weather
Read more