Child critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a driver is facing charges after a child was struck by a vehicle in the city on Tuesday evening.

The child, who is reportedly 11 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton television station CHCH reports the driver has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say it happened on Upper Gage Avenue between Stone Church and Rymal roads.

An 11-year-old kid has suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the mountain. The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/uaibHdnjYg — Matt Ingram (@MattIngramNEWS) December 1, 2020

No further details were immediately available, but police said they will be providing an update later tonight.

More to come