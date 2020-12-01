Loading articles...

Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 6:28 am EST

TORONTO (AP) _ Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.38 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $7.49 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.68 billion, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.04 billion, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.3 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

