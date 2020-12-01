Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Auto sales fall 10.4 per cent in November as COVID-19 restrictions return
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 1, 2020 5:06 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm EST
TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says sales of cars and trucks fell in November as COVID-19 restrictions returned.
The consultancy says 128,351 cars and trucks were sold last month, down 10.4 per cent from a year ago.
DesRosiers says the November decline marks a pull back from strong performances in September and October.
DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says the auto market is still relatively strong compared with this spring, after sales fell nearly 75 per cent from their year-ago levels in April.
But the consultants say auto sales are still set to be down about 20 per cent this year compared with 2019, between spring’s lockdowns and new COVID-19 restrictions.
DesRosiers now estimates that 2020 auto sales will total slightly more than 1.5 million for the full year.
“It was always apparent that the recovery in the market was never going to be a straight line,” said King in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}