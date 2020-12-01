A coffin was left outside Hamilton mayor's home, police investigating

The mayor of Hamilton found a chilling scene outside his front door on Monday night.

According to police, protestors from the ‘defund the police’ movement left a coffin outside of mayor Fred Eisenberger’s residence on Monday evening.

Police recieved a call around 9:30 p.m. after getting reports of a suspicious incident in the King Street East and Red Hill Valley Parkway area. Once they arrived on scene they found the coffin filled with roses, plants and naloxone kits.

There was a continued police presence in the area overnight and it will continue on Tuesday through the day.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.