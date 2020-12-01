Loading articles...

2 shot near Dufferin and Lawrence

Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Two people have been shot in broad daylight on Tuesday in the north end of the city.

Police were called to Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two victims were found on the scene. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officers are looking for is a male suspect wearing a grey sweat suit with a hood who left the area in a grey hatchback.

More to come

