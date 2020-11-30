Loading articles...

Western Maine tourism, recreation gets a funding boost

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 8:14 am EST

FRYEBURG, Maine — The federal government is making an investment in the tourism and recreation industries in western Maine, an area popular with hikers, campers and outdoor adventurers.

The University of Maine has received $286,800 to provide workforce training for the industries, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, said. The money is through a partnership between the Northern Border Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Collins and King said in a statement that UMaine’s work “will preserve and protect western Maine’s rich history and beautiful landscapes by expanding workforce and professional development opportunities for Mainers.”

The Associated Press

