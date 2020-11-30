Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Smoke inhalation complications cause of death for Tony Hsieh
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 30, 2020 7:39 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 7:44 pm EST
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, died from complications of smoke inhalation sustained during a house fire earlier this month in Connecticut, the state medical examiner’s office said Monday.
The death on Friday of Hsieh, 46, was ruled an accident. He had been hospitalized following the Nov. 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.
The cause of the blaze was still under investigation. The New London police department said emergency workers arrived at the scene to find dark smoke coming out from the back of the house, and that Hsieh was in a storage area and couldn’t get out.
Hsieh had led the Las Vegas-based Zappos for 20 years before retiring. The Harvard University graduate remained at the online retailer even after it was sold in 2009 to Amazon for $1.2 billion.