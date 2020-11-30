Loading articles...

'Rather mild' winter expected across Southern Ontario

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 8:23 am EST

Joggers enjoy record-breaking mild weather in Toronto on Feb. 18, 2017. CITYNEWS

If you’re not a fan of the cold and you live in Southern Ontario then here’s some good news.

The Weather Network released their 2020-21 winter forecast and the projections for the region are predicting a warmer than usual season. The report says Southern Ontario can expect a ‘rather mild’ winter that is unlikely to see prolonged stretches of cold weather.

Now that doesn’t mean the region is completely out of the woods. You can still expect instances of high-impact winter weather, particularly in December.

Cold air from the west will make attempts to enter the region throughout the winter which will carry an increased chance of storms with heavy snow or ice. The milder temperatures mean that snow will often times become ice or freezing rain.

However, if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas you are in luck. Two to three weeks of typical winter weather through December means snow should be on the ground for most of the region.

RELATED: Rain, snow expected to affect commute over the next 3 days

The milder weather will come in January and February where there is potential for record-breaking temperatures at times throughout those months.

Without consistent stretches of cold there is likely to be a lack of normal ice coverage on the Great Lakes and fewer days with lake-effect snow.

The ‘rather mild’ winter will extend east to the Maritimes while Western Canada is expected to see colder than usual temperatures.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
#NB400 approaching Sheppard - the right lane is blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
Good Monday morning! Storm system moving in that will affect #Toronto and the GTA over the next three days. It gets…
Latest Weather
Read more