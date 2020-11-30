'Rather mild' winter expected across Southern Ontario

If you’re not a fan of the cold and you live in Southern Ontario then here’s some good news.

The Weather Network released their 2020-21 winter forecast and the projections for the region are predicting a warmer than usual season. The report says Southern Ontario can expect a ‘rather mild’ winter that is unlikely to see prolonged stretches of cold weather.

Now that doesn’t mean the region is completely out of the woods. You can still expect instances of high-impact winter weather, particularly in December.

Cold air from the west will make attempts to enter the region throughout the winter which will carry an increased chance of storms with heavy snow or ice. The milder temperatures mean that snow will often times become ice or freezing rain.

However, if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas you are in luck. Two to three weeks of typical winter weather through December means snow should be on the ground for most of the region.

The milder weather will come in January and February where there is potential for record-breaking temperatures at times throughout those months.

Without consistent stretches of cold there is likely to be a lack of normal ice coverage on the Great Lakes and fewer days with lake-effect snow.

The ‘rather mild’ winter will extend east to the Maritimes while Western Canada is expected to see colder than usual temperatures.