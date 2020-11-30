Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Rather mild' winter expected across Southern Ontario
by Michael Ranger
Posted Nov 30, 2020 8:22 am EST
Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 8:23 am EST
Joggers enjoy record-breaking mild weather in Toronto on Feb. 18, 2017. CITYNEWS
If you’re not a fan of the cold and you live in Southern Ontario then here’s some good news.
The Weather Network released their 2020-21 winter forecast and the projections for the region are predicting a warmer than usual season. The report says Southern Ontario can expect a ‘rather mild’ winter that is unlikely to see prolonged stretches of cold weather.
Now that doesn’t mean the region is completely out of the woods. You can still expect instances of high-impact winter weather, particularly in December.
Cold air from the west will make attempts to enter the region throughout the winter which will carry an increased chance of storms with heavy snow or ice. The milder temperatures mean that snow will often times become ice or freezing rain.
However, if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas you are in luck. Two to three weeks of typical winter weather through December means snow should be on the ground for most of the region.