Loading articles...

Quebec booksellers' group apologizes, republishes post outlining premier's top reads

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 1:28 pm EST

MONTREAL — An association of Quebec booksellers says it acted in haste when it removed an online list outlining reading recommendations from Premier Francois Legault.

Legault shared some of his favourite books during a Facebook live video last week as part of a campaign by the Association des libraires du Quebec to promote Quebec literature during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Legault’s video remained online, the association says it removed posts detailing the premier’s book list on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter on Friday — a move that drew criticism and accusations of censorship.

The group’s president Katherine Fafard says today she made the decision to remove the posts too quickly after receiving a flood of comments, and she is apologizing for what she says was an error.

A spokesman for Legault, Ewan Sauves, says the association received complaints about one of the titles Legault selected, and while Sauves called the situation regrettable, he welcomed the group’s decision to restore the premier’s list.

The Association des libraires du Quebec has 134 members, primarily independent book shops.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 404 north of Steeles. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 28 minutes ago
A big mess is how we're describing this latest storm system to push across southern Ontario. #ONStorm
Latest Weather
Read more