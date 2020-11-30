Loading articles...

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 9:28 pm EST

MIAMI — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighbourhood, Carroll told the television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:43 PM
Retweeted @YRPDutyOffice: Serious Motor Vehicle Collision Yonge St / Regatta Ave , Richmond Hill Pedestrian Struck by vehicle Serious Injuries…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:10 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: Rain changing to wet snow overnight. South and east GTA accumulation will be limited due to rain mixing in. Plus, the grou…
Latest Weather
Read more