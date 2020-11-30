Enforcement blitz: Over 30 charges laid against York Region businesses through weekend

A busy weekend for York Region’s COVID-19 enforcement task force has led to an abundance of charges.

York’s medical officer of health, Dr. Karim Kurji, said over the course of three days, 32 charges were laid against businesses that didn’t follow the rules.

“Fines can be laid either under the ‘Reopening Ontario Safe Act‘ or under the ‘Health Promotion and Protection Act‘,” said the top doctor.

“The latter can be as high as $25,000 for a corporation.”

Among the infractions, Kurji said charges were handed out for businesses not properly limiting capacity, improper physical distancing and not wearing masks.

Even with Black Friday now officially behind us, Kurji is asking people not to leave home for non-essential reasons; even as malls and stores stay open.

“Please visit them at off-peak hours and try and minimize the time you would spend in the malls and the stores,” added Kurji.

“Observe the directional arrows in the stores as well as the physical distancing measures of two metres or more.”

York continues to report high COVID-19 cases as the region remains in the province’s ‘Red-Control‘ zone as part of Ontario’s colour-tiered framework.

From Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, York Region Public Health confirmed 997 new COVID-19 cases (81.3 per cent positivity rate per 100,000 population).

On Saturday, eight stores in York Region were charged for failing to abide by COVID-19 health protocols.

The region’s COVID-19 task force said carried out 172 inspections on Saturday, targeting big box and grocery stores.

This also comes after some big box stores, including a Costco location in Markham, were flagged for improper COVID-19 protocols well ahead of Black Friday.

Kurji said under a special ‘Section 22 order‘ the COVID-19 taskforce issued charges to two Costco’s and a T&T Supermarket. The doctor said his team will shut down any other stores that violate these measures.