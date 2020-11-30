Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nunavut to start lifting its two-week lockdown as COVID-19 cases recover
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 30, 2020 1:11 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 1:14 pm EST
IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut is to start lifting a two-week lockdown on Wednesday as more people infected with COVID-19 recover.
The lockdown that shuttered all schools and non-essential businesses was put in place on Nov. 18 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that first appeared in the territory early this month.
Dr. Michael Patterson, chief public health officer, says 73 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 108 cases remain active.
Patterson says only Arviat, which has 86 active cases, will remain in lockdown for at least another two weeks and travel to the community will still be restricted.
In all other parts of the territory schools can open part time.
Patterson warns that if another outbreak occurs, restrictions will be reintroduced.
Four new cases were reported today to bring Nunavut’s total to 181.
The Canadian Press
