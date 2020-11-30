NFL continues to postpone Ravens-Steelers over COVID-19 cases, game now moved to Wednesday

The virus has thrown the NFL season into chaos yet again.

The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers contest was moved from Thanksgiving to Wednesday with more than 20 Ravens on the COVID-19 list, and the game is still in jeopardy of not being played as scheduled.

Week 13 currently has Washington at Pittsburgh on Sunday, and Cowboys at Ravens next Monday. Those could be impacted by a third postponement to Ravens-Steelers. https://t.co/TIqLnoZscX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

This marks the third time the Ravens-Steelers game has been moved due to COVID-19.

The Ravens are in the midst of one of the largest outbreaks in professional sports. To date, Baltimore have had 22 players test positive for the virus or get identified as a high-risk close contact over the past nine days.

To make matters worse or perhaps increasingly confusing, the Denver Broncos were forced to play and started an undrafted rookie wide receiver at quarterback because of COVID-19 protocol violations.