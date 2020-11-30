Loading articles...

Montana certifies election results with record voter numbers

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 7:14 pm EST

HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Board of State Canvassers certified the November election results Monday, showing a record number of votes were cast in the state.

The board, led by Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, certified that Republican Donald Trump won the state easily, and all statewide races went to Republican candidates by wide margins.

Greg Gianforte, a Republican, won the governor’s seat. Republican Sen. Steve Daines won reelection, and Republican Matt Rosendale won the race for Montana’s lone seat in the U.S. House.

The certified results also include measures legalizing recreational marijuana in the state, and a legislative referendum that limits local government’s authority to regulate concealed weapons in their jurisdictions.

More than 600,000 Montana voters cast ballots in the November election, a record for the state, after most counties determined the elections would be conducted primarily by mail. The state saw a turnout rate of 81%, the highest since 1972.

The Associated Press

