Liberals take step on national child-care system, promise plan coming in 2021 budget

OTTAWA – The federal government is proposing millions of dollars in new spending as a down payment on a planned national child-care system that the Liberals say will be outlined in next spring’s budget.

As a start, the Liberals are proposing in their fiscal update to spend $420 million in grants and bursaries to help provinces and territories train and retain qualified early-childhood educators.

The Liberals are also proposing to spend $20 million over five years to build a child-care secretariat to guide federal policy work, plus $15 million in ongoing spending for a similar Indigenous-focused body.

The money is designed to lay the foundation for what is likely going to be a big-money promise in the coming budget.

Current federal spending on child care expires near the end of the decade, but the Liberals are proposing now to keep the money flowing, starting with $870 million a year in 2028.

Here are the key elements from the federal government’s fiscal update, delivered by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland Monday afternoon:

The pandemic response from Ottawa.

The total cost of the federal response to COVID-19 amounts to $490.7 billion, or nearly 83 per cent of federal and provincial aid. That means $8 out of every $10 in support comes from Ottawa, down from $9 out of every $10 from the July fiscal snapshot.

The “Netflix tax.”

For the first time, Netflix and other foreign streaming giants such as Amazon and Apple TV+ will be subject to sales tax in Canada, according to the fiscal update. The government says GST/HST will apply to all companies that provide digital services — which means Netflix would charge sales tax on subscriptions north of the border. While the European Union moved to tax digital platforms two years ago, Canada says it is prepared to act “unilaterally, if necessary.”

Work-from-home tax break.

Employees working from home with “modest expenses” in 2020 can claim up to $400, based on time spent at the dining-room desk. Canadians can make the claim “without the need to track detailed expenses,” and the tax man “will generally not request” confirmation from employers, according to the fall economic statement.

Increasing fiscal-stabilization payments.

Responding to a call from provinces whose finances have taken beatings, the Liberals say they’ll increase the maximum payment under a program designed to help provincial governments deal with temporary economic shocks. The cap will go from $60 per resident, set in 1987, to $170 per person and increase with economic growth.

Support the troops.

The government is also proposing to sign off on an additional $600,000 to top up the Veterans Emergency Fund that would ensure more financial support for veterans whose well-being is at risk “due to an urgent and unexpected situation.”

“I say this both as a working mother and as a minister of finance: Canada will not be truly competitive until all Canadian women have access to the affordable child care we need to support our participation in our country’s workforce,” Freeland says in the text of her speech on the fiscal update, released in advance to journalists.

Calling it an element of a “feminist agenda,” Freeland adds that spending the money makes “sound business sense” and has the backing of many corporate leaders. A Scotiabank estimate earlier this fall suggested that creating nationally what Quebec has provincially would cost $11.5 billion a year.

A report on prospects for national daycare last week from the Centre for Future Work estimated governments could rake in between $18 billion and $30 billion per year in new revenues as more parents go into the workforce.

Freeland has made a note in recent days about the need to do something on child care given how many women fell out of the workforce when COVID-19 forced the closures of schools and daycares in the spring.

Dec. 7 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Royal Commission on the Status of Women, which at the time called for governments to immediately get going on a national daycare system.

As Freeland noted during a virtual fundraiser last week, many women who were toddlers then are mothers now and the country hasn’t moved far enough on child care.