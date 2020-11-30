Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kawartha Dairy ice cream flavours recalled due to possible presence of metal
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 30, 2020 11:46 am EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford samples chocolate ice cream on a visit to Kawartha Dairy in Bobcaygeon, Ont., Thursday, July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Kawartha Dairy Limited is recalling certain ice cream products in Ontario due to “possible presence of pieces of metal,” Health Canada says.
The Kawartha Dairy flavours affected by the recall are: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream in both 1.5 litre and 11.4 litre packages, and Mint Chip ice cream in 1.5 litre and 11.4 litre packages.
Health Canada says consumers should not eat the four recalled products, and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use them.
Recalled ice cream should be thrown out or returned to the location where it was purchased.
Health Canada says the recall was triggered by the company on Sunday, adding the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other items.
There have been no reported injuries associated with eating the recalled flavours as of Sunday.