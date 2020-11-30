Loading articles...

Iran begins funeral for slain military nuclear scientist

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 1:28 am EST

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has begun a funeral for a recently killed scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s.

State TV broadcast the ceremony Monday showing the casket of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. An honour guard carried it to a podium where reciters read the Qur’an and other religious verses in an outdoor area of the Defence Ministry in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Officials, including Defence Minister Gen. Amir Hatami, attended the ceremony, sitting apart from each other and wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fakhrizadeh was killed in a military-style ambush Friday on the outskirts of Tehran, which reportedly saw a truck bomb explode and gunmen open fire on the scientist.

Iran has blamed Israel for the attack. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade, has declined to comment on the killing.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
STALLED - #EB401 at Bayview in the express. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:06 PM
Here's the timing of the switchover from rain (starts Monday morning) to snow FOR MOST OF TORONTO. Please bear in m…
Latest Weather
Read more