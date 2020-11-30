Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran begins funeral for slain military nuclear scientist
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 30, 2020 1:16 am EST
Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 1:28 am EST
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has begun a funeral for a recently killed scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s.
State TV broadcast the ceremony Monday showing the casket of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. An honour guard carried it to a podium where reciters read the Qur’an and other religious verses in an outdoor area of the Defence Ministry in Iran’s capital, Tehran.
Officials, including Defence Minister Gen. Amir Hatami, attended the ceremony, sitting apart from each other and wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fakhrizadeh was killed in a military-style ambush Friday on the outskirts of Tehran, which reportedly saw a truck bomb explode and gunmen open fire on the scientist.
Iran has blamed Israel for the attack. Israel, long suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the last decade, has declined to comment on the killing.