Halton police pull over driver that used chair as driver's seat

Officers shared multiple photos of the vehicle they pulled over on Monday. Halton police

You can’t make this up.

Halton police said officers in Burlington pulled over a driver and, to their surprise, discovered that the individual was using a chair in the driver’s seat.

Police said the driver in question was pulled over sometime Monday morning near Appleby Line.

The license plates were removed, the car was subsequently towed and the driver was “summonsed to court for Unsafe Vehicle and Seatbelt Inoperative.”

Traffic officers said the driver was cooperative.

