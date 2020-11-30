Halton police pull over driver that used chair as driver's seat

You can’t make this up.

Halton police said officers in Burlington pulled over a driver and, to their surprise, discovered that the individual was using a chair in the driver’s seat.

Just when you think you have seen it all. Yes that’s the drivers “seat”. Our Traffic Officers stopped this unfit vehicle this morning on Appleby Line. Licence plates removed, car towed, and driver summonsed to court for Unsafe Vehicle and Seatbelt Inoperative #RoadSafety ^MRT pic.twitter.com/XzhljgNIKo — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) November 30, 2020

Police said the driver in question was pulled over sometime Monday morning near Appleby Line.

The license plates were removed, the car was subsequently towed and the driver was “summonsed to court for Unsafe Vehicle and Seatbelt Inoperative.”

Traffic officers said the driver was cooperative.