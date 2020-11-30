Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined .158 cents at $5.8260 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .002 cent at $4.23 a bushel; Dec. oats rose .078 cent at $2.9220 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost .144 cents at 11.77 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell .0124 cent at $1.1028 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .0065 cent $1.3940 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .0143 cent at .6705 a pound.

The Associated Press

