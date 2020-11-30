Ford speaks with Pfizer Canada, AstraZeneca as premier searches for answers with vaccine rollout

As Ontario’s premier grows increasingly impatient about the federal government’s ambiguous response to its COVID-19 rollout, it appears Doug Ford is taking the matter into his own hands.

Ford’s office tells 680 NEWS the premier spoke with Cole Pinnow, the President of Pfizer Canada, and AstraZeneca’s Canadian CEO Jane Chung on Monday.

Ford is expected to speak to Janssen – a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson – on Tuesday, with another meeting with Moderna’s representatives scheduled for next week.

Manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have all filed applications to have their vaccine candidates approved in Canada.

Speaking in Vaughan, Ont. on Monday, Ford said he has three main questions – what type of vaccine is being rolled out, how many doses will be available and when will it arrive.

“There’s something going on. Either someone isn’t being honest or there is incompetence, maybe both,” said the premier.

“That’s not accusing anyone – the federal government or the pharmaceutical companies – but the clock is ticking. Everyone is spending hundreds of millions of dollars and you can’t give me a delivery date? It’s unacceptable.”

Ford has said he’s growing frustrated with the lack of transparency and urgency from the federal government when it comes to a clear sense of when Ontario can expect the COVID-19 vaccine to be approved and available.

Last week, Ford admitted that his government wants details and a clear timeline of vaccine shipments from the Justin Trudeau and the feds, saying it’s impossible to plan without it.

Ontario announced its COVID-19 task force exactly one week ago, appointing retired General Rick Hillier to lead the province’s vaccine rollout.

At the time, Ontario’s minister of health, Christine Elliott, promised that progress continues to be made when it comes to the province securing doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s recently announced vaccines.

Last Monday, Britain became the first country to run final stage trials of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Janssen.

That shot uses a harmless cold virus to deliver the spike protein of the coronavirus into the body, which scientists hope will prompt an immune response.