Canaan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 5:28 am EST

HANGZHOU, China (AP) _ Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Monday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hangzhou, China-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $24 million in the period.

Canaan shares have dropped roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

