62 cases of COVID-19 traced to a factory in Vaughan

York Region Public Health have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a window manufacturing facility in Vaughan.

Health officials were initially notified of a cluster of cases at the State Window Corporation building on Nov. 10. They went on to confirm 62 cases linked to the workplace and an outbreak was declared on Nov. 20.

The building is located just east of Highway 50 at 220 Hunter’s Valley Road.

The majority of the confirmed cases are individuals from Toronto and Peel. The two regions currently under provincial ordered ‘lockdown.’

28 cases from Peel Region

22 cases from Toronto

7 cases from York Region

5 cases from Simcoe-Muskoka

Health officials are also looking into five other probable cases linked to the facility.

Since the building is not open to the public the risk to other residents is considered low.

York Region Public Health say they have recommended a number of safety measures to the company and action has been taken to help prevent and limit further spreading.

The is the second outbreak linked to the State Window Corporation. The first was declared on May 17 and lasted until July 6. A total of 17 cases were confirmed during the initial outbreak.

The investigation is ongoing, health officials are working with the Ministry of Labour and continue to look into case management and contact tracing.