Two men critically wounded in Oshawa shooting

Police in Durham are investigating a double-shooting in downtown Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to an area on Simcoe Street near Athol Street on Sunday, however, they did not say when the shooting took place.

Police say one man was without vital signs while another was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There was no further word on the ages of the victims or what may have led up to the shooting.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time.