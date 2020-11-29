The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:10 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Health officials say four of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and eight others took place between Nov. 22 and 27.

Hospitalizations went down by 13 today for a total of 665, including 92 people in intensive care – a decrease of one compared to the previous day.

Quebec has now reported 141,038 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 7,033 deaths.

—

11:00 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 today and 24 new deaths related to the virus.

More than half of the new cases remain in Toronto and Peel Region, which recorded 463 and 503 respectively.

The two regions are the only ones currently under lockdown under the province’s tiered, colour-coded pandemic response framework.

The province is moving five regions to higher alert levels tomorrow, which means tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press