Loading articles...

Rain, snow expected to affect commute over the next 3 days

Last Updated Nov 29, 2020 at 10:45 pm EST

A large weather system is expected to bring three days of rain and snow to Toronto and the GTA which will affect commutes throughout the region, starting Monday morning.

The day will begin with light rain around 10 to 11 a.m. which will become heavier towards the evening hours. Parts of York-Durham and towards Clarington and Peterborough will see heavier rain amounts.

The rain will taper off around 11 p.m. after which it will switch to a rain-snow mix in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

There will be light snow during the morning commute on Tuesday, building throughout the afternoon and into the evening commute. The heaviest snowfall will stay towards the west and areas north of Toronto. The snow lightens up towards the later evening hours but continues into early Wednesday.

“It is going to be some dangerous travel, especially to the north where some of those higher snow amounts are going to be,” said meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai.

Special weather statements are in place for a number of areas including York-Durham, Halton-Peel and Barrie and snowfall warnings are in effect for Dufferin-Innisfil and Grey-Bruce counties.

Most areas will see between 5 to 10 millimetres of rain, with up to 20 millimetres towards the north.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 05:30 PM
Construction set up again on the Toronto-Bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway - 3 right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:06 PM
Here's the timing of the switchover from rain (starts Monday morning) to snow FOR MOST OF TORONTO. Please bear in m…
Latest Weather
Read more