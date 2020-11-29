Rain, snow expected to affect commute over the next 3 days

A large weather system is expected to bring three days of rain and snow to Toronto and the GTA which will affect commutes throughout the region, starting Monday morning.

The day will begin with light rain around 10 to 11 a.m. which will become heavier towards the evening hours. Parts of York-Durham and towards Clarington and Peterborough will see heavier rain amounts.

The rain will taper off around 11 p.m. after which it will switch to a rain-snow mix in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

There will be light snow during the morning commute on Tuesday, building throughout the afternoon and into the evening commute. The heaviest snowfall will stay towards the west and areas north of Toronto. The snow lightens up towards the later evening hours but continues into early Wednesday.

“It is going to be some dangerous travel, especially to the north where some of those higher snow amounts are going to be,” said meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai.

Here's the timing of the switchover from rain to snow FOR MOST OF TORONTO. Please bear in mind that areas across the north GTA will switchover earlier, hence more wet snow accumulation pic.twitter.com/eauYuGxZDN — Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) November 29, 2020

Special weather statements are in place for a number of areas including York-Durham, Halton-Peel and Barrie and snowfall warnings are in effect for Dufferin-Innisfil and Grey-Bruce counties.

Most areas will see between 5 to 10 millimetres of rain, with up to 20 millimetres towards the north.