Loading articles...

Police: Texas officers shoot man who approached with knife

Last Updated Nov 29, 2020 at 11:44 am EST

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police in the West Texas city of San Angelo say officers fatally shot a man after he approached them with a knife during a domestic violence call. Police spokesman Josh Schultz said in a news release that officers were dispatched at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a home after getting a call about a man who was punching a woman inside. Police arrived to find a woman and 38-year-old Adam Lee Mendez. Police say officers shot Mendez after he displayed a knife during an altercation and “less lethal devices” didn’t stop him. Mendez died of his injuries at a hospital. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and the officers have been placed on leave pending the outcome.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Watch for a disabled vehicle on the #WB401 at Hwy 2/Kingston Rd express, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Retweeted @leahjohansen: It's no #PeeGate but @KidCraig knows the work from home struggle can be tricky to navigate sometimes... PS Abby is okay!…
Latest Weather
Read more