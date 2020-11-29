Loading articles...

One dead in motorcycle, vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police work a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

One person is dead following a collision in Mississauga between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Peel police say the crash occurred in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive just after 1:30 p.m.

Paramedics say they transported one person in critical condition to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

