Loading articles...

No winning ticket or Saturday night's $8.9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Nov 29, 2020 at 3:28 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $8.9 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 2 will be approximately $11 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Everything looking good on our major routes!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:59 PM
Temperatures tonight dip down to an overnight low of 0 but we are going to see double digit temperatures in the…
Latest Weather
Read more