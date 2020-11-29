Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nebraska virus hospitalizations stabilize near record level
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 29, 2020 11:54 am EST
Last Updated Nov 29, 2020 at 11:58 am EST
OMAHA, Neb. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nebraska has remained relatively stable over the past two weeks, but it remains near record levels, which is putting significant stress on the state’s hospitals.
Nebraska officials said 911 people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday. Over the past two weeks, that figure has gone up and down between Saturday’s low point and the record of 987 set on Nov. 20.
But officials worry that Thanksgiving travel and gatherings could lead to a new spike in virus cases in the coming weeks, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains nearly double the 528 reported a month ago.
The state reported 1,257 new cases Saturday. Nebraska has had 125,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 989 deaths from the disease since the pandemic began.
Nebraska had the fifth-highest rate of new cases Saturday. Over the past week, one person in every 157 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 2,032.71 new cases per day on Nov. 14 to 1,772.14 new cases per day on Saturday.