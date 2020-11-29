Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Moderna chairman says Canada near front of line for 20M vaccine doses
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 29, 2020 12:14 pm EST
Preliminary studies show that Moderna's potential vaccine against Covid-19 is about 94.5% effective in preventing the new coronavirus. The immunizer is in the third phase of clinical tests, the last before the approval of regulatory agencies to be applied to the population. (Saulo Angelo/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Wire)
The chairman of American vaccine maker Moderna says Canada is near the front of the line to receive 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it pre-ordered.
Noubar Afeyan offered that assessment today in an interview with CBC’s Rosemary Barton Live.
Afeyan’s remarks come as the Trudeau government has come under fire this past week for its ability to deliver a timely vaccine to Canadians.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created a firestorm when he said Canadians will have to wait a bit to get vaccinated for COVID-19 because the first doses off the production lines will be used in the countries where they are made.
Afeyan was asked whether the fact that Canada committed to pre-purchase its doses before other jurisdictions means it will get its supply first.
Afeyan confirmed that was the case.
“The people who are willing to move early on with even less proof of the efficacy have assured the amount of supply they were willing to sign up to,” he said.
“In the case of Canada, that number is about 20 million doses. But the Canadian government, like others, have also reserved the ability to increase that amount. And those discussions are ongoing,” he added.