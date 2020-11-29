Loading articles...

Metro recalls more than 20 products due to possible Salmonella contamination

Last Updated Nov 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm EST

A general view of a Metro grocery store's parking lot in North York. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Grocery store chain Metro is recalling a number of its brand products due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products in question were sold in stores across Ontario up to and including November 27.

Among the more than 20 items recalled are Salmon Torenado, Rainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & Cheese, Pork Loin Centre Chops Boneless W/Spinach/Cheese, Tropical Green Juice and Hawaiian Green Juice.

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” reads the CFIA alert. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found below or by clicking here:

