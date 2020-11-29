Man wanted for attempted murder of Toronto police officer

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer last weekend.

Police say an officer was patrolling the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road around 11:20 p.m. on Nov. 21 when he heard gunshots nearby.

The officer saw a car speeding by, fleeing the area and caught up to it at Scarlett Road and East Drive.

When the officer signaled for the driver to stop, the driver struck the officer and dragged him for over 50 metres.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Terry Baksh of Toronto and is wanted for attempted murder, dangerous driving, flight from police, fail to comply recognizance and drive while disqualified.

He is considered violent and dangerous and police caution not to approach him if found, but call 9-1-1 instead.

The injured officer has been released from hospital and is recovering from his injuries.