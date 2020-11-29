Man hit by vehicle in North York suffers serious injuries

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday night.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene of the collision in the Steeles Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area just after 10 p.m.

The man was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Westbound Steeles Avenue is closed at Hilda Avenue for the investigation.

Police say the vehicle remained on scene and the driver called 9-1-1.

Note: a previous version of this article said the incident occurred in Vaughan and has been corrected.