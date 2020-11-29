Large households, high number essential service workers factors in Brampton's COVID spike

For weeks, Brampton has been Ontario’s COVID-19 epicentre and experts say the reasons are structural.

Doctor Adalsteinn Brown is a public health expert involved in preparing the province’s COVID-19 projections.

He says the virus is hardest to control in regions where households are larger and there’s a higher proportion of essential service workers and Brampton fits the bill.

Census data shows that a quarter of all households in Brampton consist of five or more people, compared to less than 10 per cent of households provincewide. As well, just 12 per cent of Bramptonians live alone, compared to nearly a third of Torontonians.

The city also has a disproportionately large number of people who work in the manufacturing industry.

It’s home to numerous Amazon fulfilment centres and other large-scale warehouses.

Peel Public Health says there have been 137 workplace outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic began. One third of those were in manufacturing or warehouse settings, while 14 per cent were in retail and 11 per cent were in food processing.