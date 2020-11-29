Loading articles...

Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor

Last Updated Nov 29, 2020 at 4:28 pm EST

President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade, moves through the streets of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, en route to Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and was visiting an orthopedist for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.

Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED #NB404 at Bloomington.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 16 minutes ago
Here's the timing of the switchover from rain (starts Monday morning) to snow FOR MOST OF TORONTO. Please bear in m…
Latest Weather
Read more