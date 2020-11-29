29 charged after police break up Mississauga Airbnb party

Twenty-nine people are facing charges after a house party in Mississauga at which more than 60 people may have been in attendance.

Peel police along with by-law officers were called to an Airbnb just after midnight Sunday.

Police tell CityNews they would not be releasing the address as they did not want to penalize the homeowners.

Deputy Police Chief Marc Andrews said 27 people were issued $880 fines for violating provincial rules aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. Two individuals identified as the hosts of the party were also given Part 3 Summons which carry with it a fine of $10,000.

“Its a tough time for everyone, these antics help no one,” tweeted Andrews.

Andrews said as many as 60 people may have been at the party but that “some fled on police arrival.”

Police added two people were also charged with obstruction of justice as they refused to identify themselves to by-law officers and police.

Back in August, Airbnb said it would ban “all parties and events at Airbnb listings” while setting a cap of 16 people per rental propertyin the best interest of public health.

Airbnb said it would ban users who skirt the 16-person cap and could take legal action as well.

In September, Airbnb said it had suspended more than 40 listings across Ontario as part of its effort to crack down on party houses. It was part of a pilot project in Canada to restrict users under the age of 25 from booking entire homes.