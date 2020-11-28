Loading articles...

Woman injured after being attacked by male with sword in Brampton, police say

Last Updated Nov 28, 2020 at 4:36 pm EST

Peel police are investigating after a woman was injured in a sword attack in a Brampton neighbourhood on Nov. 28, 2020. (RICK HELINSKI/CITYNEWS)

A woman has been injured after being attacked by a male with a sword in a Brampton neighbourhood Saturday, police said.

Police said they were called to the Centre Street and Woodward Avenue area at around 2:37 p.m. for a weapons call.

Officers found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She has been transported to a local hospital.

A male is in custody.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

