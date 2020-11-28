Woman injured after being attacked by male with sword in Brampton, police say

A woman has been injured after being attacked by a male with a sword in a Brampton neighbourhood Saturday, police said.

Police said they were called to the Centre Street and Woodward Avenue area at around 2:37 p.m. for a weapons call.

Officers found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. She has been transported to a local hospital.

A male is in custody.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.