Vaughan Mills among 8 businesses ticketed in York Region on Saturday

Eight more stores in York Region have been charged for failing to abide by COVID-19 health protocols.

The region’s COVID-19 task force says it carried out 172 inspections on Saturday, targeting big box and grocery stores.

For the second day in a row Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre was ticketed as part of the enforcement blitz.

The mall, located north of Toronto, is facing a $750 fine for failure to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, located within the mall, was also separately fined $750.

The mall was handed three fines on Friday for similar offences.

Lowe’s on McNaughton Road in Vaughan was charged for violating Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act and given a $750 ticket while Mazaj Lounge on Rutherford Road received a $750 fine for violating the Reopening Ontario Act.

Costco on Kirkham Drive in Markham along with three other Markham businesses – Yong He All Day Breakfast, Sam’s Congee Delight and PHO 72 – were all hit with $750 fines as well.

Over the last two days, 16 tickets have been issued by the task force after conducting 611 interactions.

Despite the charges, inspectors say that for the most part businesses and customers are adhering to the safety measures and protocols currently in place.

York Region remains in the “red zone” and avoided lockdown measures put in place in Peel Region and Toronto on Monday.