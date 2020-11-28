Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 28, 2020 2:11 am EST
Last Updated Nov 28, 2020 at 2:14 am EST
LAS VEGAS — Tony Hsieh, retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died.
Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported.
“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world,” the DTP Companies statement said. “Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”
No details were released on how he died.
Hsieh recently retired from Zappos after 20 years leading the company. He worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area.
“Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas,” Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Friday night. “Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
The Associated Press
