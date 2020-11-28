The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:55 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,822 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 29 more deaths related to the virus.

The bulk of the new cases are in Toronto and Peel Region – both currently under lockdown and each reporting more than 500 new infections.

Officials have said it could take at least two weeks to see some improvements after the added restrictions were imposed on Monday.

The province hit a record high of 1,855 new cases yesterday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press