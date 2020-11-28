Loading articles...

Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide

Last Updated Nov 28, 2020 at 5:14 pm EST

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that police found two people dead inside their home in Waldorf on Friday. Police said they found evidence that the woman had shot her husband and then herself.

Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50.

News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,” MPD Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement, according to WTOP. “Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking.”

The Associated Press

