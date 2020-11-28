Ontario sees slight drop in COVID-19 cases with 1,822 cases

Ontario has recorded a slight drop in new cases of COVID-19 today with 1,822.

There was a record high of 1,855 cases reported yesterday.

The most new cases are in Toronto (566), followed by Peel Region (516) and York Region (145).

There were 29 deaths reported Saturday for a total of 3,624 COVID-19 deaths.

The province said it completed over 55,000 tests in the previous day.

There was an increase of 1,510 resolved cases. Of the 113,038 COVID-19 cases in Ontario, 95,876 or 84.8 per cent of cases are considered resolved.