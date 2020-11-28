Loading articles...

Ontario sees slight drop in COVID-19 cases with 1,822 cases

Last Updated Nov 28, 2020 at 10:53 am EST

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 People wearing face masks wait for COVID-19 tests outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2020. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada reached 280,002 as of Thursday noon, according to CTV. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Ontario has recorded a slight drop in new cases of COVID-19 today with 1,822.

There was a record high of 1,855 cases reported yesterday.

The most new cases are in Toronto (566), followed by Peel Region (516) and York Region (145).

There were 29 deaths reported Saturday for a total of 3,624 COVID-19 deaths.

The province said it completed over 55,000 tests in the previous day.

There was an increase of 1,510 resolved cases. Of the 113,038 COVID-19 cases in Ontario, 95,876 or 84.8 per cent of cases are considered resolved.

