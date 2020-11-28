Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Nov 28, 2020 at 8:28 am EST

No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, there were six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and one of them was claimed by a lottery player somewhere in the Prairies.

The draw also had two prizes of $495,000 which went to players in Quebec and Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 1 will be approximately $60 million, and there will be eight Maxmillions prizes to play for.

The Canadian Press

