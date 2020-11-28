Man, 39, wanted for attempted murder after officer hit and dragged by vehicle, police allege

Police are searching for a 39-year-old Toronto man after an officer was allegedly struck and dragged by a vehicle last Saturday.

On Nov. 21 at around 11:22 p.m. police said an officer heard the sounds of gunshots in the Eglinton Avenue West and West Road area.

investigators said the officer saw a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The officer eventually caught up to the vehicle near Scarlett Road and East Drive and signalled for the driver to stop.

It was at this point police said the officer was struck by the car and dragged about 50 metres down the road.

The officer suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, but has since been released. He continues to recover from his injuries.

Police said Terry Baksh is wanted in connection to the alleged incident.

He is wanted for attempted murder, dangerous driving, flight from police, fail to comply with recognizance and drive while disqualified, police said.

“He is considered to be violent and dangerous,” police said in a news release Saturday. “If located, do not approach, call 911 immediately.”

“Mr. Baksh is advised to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to turn himself into police at any division,” police added.