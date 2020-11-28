Loading articles...

Man, 52, thrown from crash in Etobicoke

Last Updated Nov 28, 2020 at 8:55 pm EST

Man seriously injured in single vehicle crash on southbound Highway 427 at Eva Road. TWITTER/680 News Traffic

A 52-year-old man is in hospital fighting for his life following a single vehicle crash in Etobicoke.

Provincial police say the crash happened on the southbound Highway 427 ramp at Eva Road just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The car rolled over and the man was ejected.

Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre with serious to life-threatening injuries.

There is no word from investigators as to what factors may have led up to the crash.

